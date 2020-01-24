Scammers using false tracking numbers to target FedEX customers

If you receive a text message from FedEX with a tracking number and link, think twice before opening it.

Scammers all over the nation are posing as FedEX and sending delivery notifications to get information.

The notification includes a fake tracking number and link that recipients are instructed to click. Recipients of the text message should not open it or click on the link, and delete the message immediately. However, if you are expecting a delivery from FedEX and receive a text, there are ways to verify that the notification is real.

“If you’re not expecting a package, why would you receive a package from FedEx? Go check the tracking number, type it yourself on the actual FedEX website. Do not click on the link and the SMS itself,” said Christopher Mansour, Assistant professor of cyber security, Mercyhurst University.

