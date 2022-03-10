Scams targeting older Americans are at an all-time high.

According to AARP, millions of victims are losing billions of dollars every year. There are some things that you can do to help prevent elderly family members from falling victim.

It starts by someone answering their phone. A criminal could be on the other end.

“It’s just awful that someone will take advantage in that way,” said Amy Goyer, AARP Family and Caregiving expert.

Amy Goyer is AARP’s family and caregiving expert. Her own father fell victim to a man claiming to be a veteran in need of money.

“Once I finally figured it out, I was so angry because my dad was trusting, he was nice, he was kind, he was lonely, and this was a nice guy who chatted with him,” Goyer said.

Goyer said, just like in her father’s case, these criminals usually target senior citizens.

“Partly because they are more vulnerable, they are isolated, and they are more trusting and polite. Unfortunately, they have more to lose. They don’t have much time to financially recover when they’ve been scammed,” said Goyer.

That’s why it’s so important to have regular conversations with elderly family members about scams. Explain to them that criminals often create a sense of urgency so their victims don’t have time to verify the information.

“They pretend to be a government, the IRS, Medicare, Social Security or they pretend to be a utility company. You have to pay your bill or we’re going to cut off your services,” said Goyer

If they have grandchildren, make sure they know about the grandparent scam and how it works.

“They pretend to be your grandchild and say that ‘I’m in jail’ or ‘I had a car accident, don’t tell mom and dad and send the money right away,'” said Goyer

If a parent or grandparent does fall victim, be supportive and let them know it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Below are more tips and how AARP can assist you:

AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline: 1-877-908-3360

AARP’s Fraud Watch Network www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork

AARP’s Scam-Tracking Map https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/tracking-map/#scam-results-table

AARP’s support program for scam victims and their families: www.aarp.org/fraudsupport

AARP’s Caregiving Resources www.aarp.org/caregiving

Here’s something else that you can do. You can put a script next to the phone that reads “I don’t do business over the phone” or “I don’t give out personal information over the phone.” By doing this, your loved one has something prepared to say if they happen to receive one of these calls.