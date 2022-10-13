Creatures of the night come to life for a slightly scary show and tell.

The first night of Scary Creature Feature is underway at Asbury Woods.

Families can enjoy activities, a guided walk through the woods and learn about nocturnal animals.

The event helps teach people about the critters living in the woods while also getting in on the fun of the “spooky season.”

“It’s similar to Halloween. It’s correct for the season, but it really allows us to put our own little nature spin on things. Like I said, educates people a little bit about these creatures that are usually pretty misunderstood,” said Sarah Bennett, director of education & community programs, Asbury Woods.

Scary Creature Feature continues through Saturday.