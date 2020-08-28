Schaal Plaza to undergo renovations with hope to increase customer traffic along West 12th Street

The owners of the Schaal Plaza hope that a new look will soon mean new customers along West 12th Street.

The family owned business has been around for ages and the hope is that the renovation will shine new light on the five companies that call the plaza home.

The Schaal Plaza has been around since 1959 and there have been many changes throughout the years. This year’s renovations will be the next step to expand the investment.

“Other businesses have been able to start up, expand, so our overall process has been trying to support the community and the community supports us.” said Alan Schaal, CEO of Amerail Systems.

Renovating the Schaal Plaza was a decision made by Alan Schaal and his family two years ago. He says the family has owned and operated businesses from the plaza for 61 years. The decision to have Amerail Systems renovate the plaza came naturally to showcase its work.

“I feel the project turned out great. It really will showcase what we can do here in Erie and then it’ll help the 12th Street corridors as well.” said Aaron Dearborn, President of Amerail Systems.

Businesses at the plaza say the renovations are just the beginning of attracting more customers.

“The new renovations of the store are pretty amazing. It definitely gives the stores a great new appeal and it’s very attractive for the customers to see it.” said Warrick, store manager at Erie Apparel.

“It has to do with how we are trying to be able to transform this area. Once again, it’s more change for Erie.” Schaal said.