Schedule changes to some EMTA bus routes to begin Aug. 29th

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) has announced that schedule changes to some bus routes will take effect on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

There will be no Sunday service until further notice.

ROUTE 1 GLENWOOD- SATURDAYS ONLY

ROUTE 3 PEACH/CHERRY ST- COMBINED WITH ROUTE 1 ON WEEKDAYS, EARLIER HOURS

ROUTE 14 EDINBORO- EXTENDED HOURS  ROUTE 16 NORTH EAST- EXTENDED HOURS WEEKDAYS

ROUTE 17 BRIGGS AVE- ADDED ROUTE

ROUTE 18 PENN STATE BEHREND- ADDED ROUTE

ROUTE 19 GANNON- ADDED ROUTE  ROUTE 22 TACOMA- TIME ADJUSTMENTS

ROUTE 23 BELLE VALLEY- EXTENDED HOURS

ROUTE 24 MCCLELLAND- ADDED ROUTE

ROUTE 27 STATE ST- TIME ADJUSTMENTS

ROUTE 229 FAIRVIEW/ GIRARD/ LAKE CITY- ADDED ROUTE, EXTENDED HOURS, EXTENDED ROUTE TO LAKE CITY

ROUTE 31 FRONTIER- COMBINED WITH ROUTE 32, TIME ADJUSTMENTS AND EXTENDED HOURS

You can visit www.ride-the-e.com for updated schedules or call EMTA customer service at 814-452-3515 for more details on the schedule changes.