(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the closure dates for two state routes in Erie County included in a pipe replacement project.

Gulf Road (Route 1017) between Kerr Road (Route 1010) and Miller Road (Route 1012) in North East Township, Erie County, will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, May 1, 2023.

A 4.3-mile detour will be posted using Kerr Road and Miller Road. Robison Road (Route 4024) between Footmill Road and Lake Pleasant Road in Greene Township, Erie County, will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, May 8, 2023.

There will also be a 6.6-mile detour posted using Route 97 (Route 197), Gore Road (Route 4028), Lake Pleasant Road (Route 1001), and Old Waterford Road.

Both detours are expected to remain in place for approximately one month. Motorists can check on road conditions by visiting 511PA.