Schember administration gathering information to appeal census report

The Schember Administration is gathering information to appeal the census report.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, after his administration realized the numbers of the census report were inaccurate, his team is taking the steps to fix the issue.

The mayor said that 90,000 residents filled out the census and his administration believes it’s more than what was reported.

Mayor Schember said that his administration is in the process of appealing the report and are gathering evidence that shows the numbers are inaccurate.

Schember said that he is hopeful this issue will be fixed.

“We hope to at least get it up to over hundred thousand again. That would impact the federal funding that comes in Erie if we’re not at least to over one hundred thousand,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

The mayor said that there should be some progress in the next couple of months.

