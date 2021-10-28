Schember administration inching closer to helping low-income communities

The Schember Administration inches closer to completing their mission to uplift the lower-income communities in the inner-city of Erie.

Mayor Schember hopes council members will put a stamp of approval in meeting his goal. The Mayor hopes to have council approve over $15 million of ARP funds to move forward in helping lower-income communities.

Mayor Joe Schember and his team are on a mission to tackle blighted properties and run-down buildings, mostly in the East Bayfront and other several eastside neighborhoods. In the last 50 years, the City of Erie has lost 40,000 residents. Mayor Schember hopes not to lose thousands more.

“There’s a lot of empty houses that get infested with rats and things and that’s the kind of thing we’ll get rid of,” Mayor Schember said.

An official from the Mayor’s office says he’s crossing his fingers, hoping council will approve $15 million in ARP funding since he says some resources weren’t previously available by federal funds to help low income families.

“The other program is there’s one for healthy homes to address issues such as lead poisoning, asthmatic children, mold issues, excessive cold, things that drive health-related issues,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority.

Neighbors are saying that Mayor Schember’s plan sounds promising.

“There’s a lot of property here that I think with the right approach of funding we can just bring the value of the homes. People have been here for many years,” said Linda Pope, Erie Resident.

The overall objective is part of a bigger plan to uplift.

“Everybody is unique and have something unique to offer to our city. Let’s value that,” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember says his administration will present their housing plan to council next week in hopes of getting it approved.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists