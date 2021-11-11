Schember Administration outlines proposal for ARP fund distribution

The Schember Administration, along with small business owners, are hoping Erie City Council approves $20 million in ARP funds to help move Erie forward.

The money will be used specifically for helping small businesses and housing projects.

The mayor established a project review team to review applications for grants and loans from the ARP funds — that’s if council approves the $20 million.

One member of the review board and a small business owner says the mayor continues to try and revitalize the City of Erie.

“I think he’s been phenomenal at drawing or bringing attention to the plight of small business and minority business. We are often overlooked or we often miss knowing about what funding opportunities are available and he has been making quite an effort to make sure that we are able to find those things out,” said Karen Thomas, owner, Pineapple Eddies Southern Bistro.

City Council members will vote on the administration’s proposal on November 17th.

Watch the full weekly Mayoral news conference below:

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists