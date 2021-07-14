Schember administration seeking plan for American Rescue Plan funds

The Schember Administration believes that there should be someone keeping tabs on the 76 million dollar American Rescue Plan funds.

We spoke to Erie Mayor Joe Schember to see what this can mean for the City of Erie.

So far half of the 76 million dollars in the American Rescue Plan Funds has arrived in the City of Erie, butt he mayor and his administration are putting the spending on hold for now.

One reason for this is because they want to find a person who will manage spending the money. The mayor and his administration may work with the county to help establish the position or positions.

Schember said that the city is looking to have the position for three to five years. The starting salary would be $50,000 coming from the funds.

The qualified person would need to have a business or law background.

“The main job of these people would be able to track everything because we have to report it all to the federal government. If we don’t spend it, we have to pay it back,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The mayor said that his administration needs to come up with a plan on how to spend the money since the city has until 2026 to help transform Erie.

“One of the most important things that I’d like to do is raise up the people that are most effected by COVID-19, which is our minority community, and raise them to a higher level for generations to come,” said Schember.

The Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center, Shantel Hillard, hopes that the mayor can see there’s a need for health and wellness, business development, and…

“As well as capacity building and infrastructure and so public safety and also educational job training. So those are the areas I think they mayor should have a look at and try to help our community,” said Shantel Hillard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.

Mayor Schember said that he continues to receive input from the community. He said that it’s going to take a while to come up with plans to meet the needs of all people.

To learn more about this position and to apply, click here.

