Schember administration set aside $1 million American Rescue Plan money for underserved population

Mayor Joe Schember’s administration seems to set aside some of the American Rescue Plan funds for the underserved population.

Mayor Schember saying he has moved $1 million that’s coming from the American Rescue Plan funds to the NAACP’s organization.

He says the president, Gary Horton, plans to use the money for Joyce Savocchio Park.

Schember is saying that Horton is considering placing a solar energy plant system, but he can’t reveal too much of Horton’s motivation

The Mayor seems confident that the president of NAACP is going to utilize the money in a positive way to uplift the underserved.

“There’s one business out there and the rest of it is just grass. This is a huge step to the right direction. That’s going to provide good family-sustaining jobs to the residents in that area, a lot of them are African-Americans. A lot of them are new Americans who just came here and Gary works with a lot of them.” Mayor Schember said.

The Mayor says he expects to have more discussions with Gary Horton about the projects that may boost the underserved communities.

