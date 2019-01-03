Schember encourages the public to apply to board seats to help make a difference Video

Erie is changing and city officials want your input. The City of Erie is seeking applicants for volunteer positions on several authorities, boards, and commissions.

The Schember Administration hopes to pick from a wider pool of people to get new perspectives on committees. There are eight openings total.

Mayor Joe Schember says, "If you want to make a difference in Erie and you have some skills that you think would help with a particular board, I'd really encourage that person to apply and put their name in and, if you don't get selected this time, there's gonna be other opens that come up, so we're looking for people that want to make a difference; that want to make things better, want to help us advance our five-point vision for the city and anyone is welcome to apply and, again, the more diversity we get the better."

Applications are due to the city of Erie by Wednesday, January 9th.

