Schember talks unemployment, “There are good family-sustaining jobs for people who want them”

A new report spells good news for the Erie metropolitan region.

According to Theresa Elliot from the Pennsylvania Department Labor and Industry. The unemployment number is the lowest it’s been in the Erie Metropolitan Statistical Area since records have been kept by the state.

That number is 4.1% for the month of January.

Those records have been kept since January of 1976.

In that same report, the state unemployment number was 4.1% as well, while the national number was just 4%.

Mayor Joe Schember commenting about that number, saying, “there’s a lot of good family-sustaining jobs available in Erie and we learned that by going out and talking to employers. This just really reinforces that. This morning, I was out at the Manufacturer’s Association in a talk session with about 13 leaders of local companies and every one one of them told me they have openings. There are good family-sustaining jobs for people who want them.”