Scholarship awards presented at the Booker T. Washington Center

Nine local high school graduates were honored on Saturday July 25th at a scholarship award ceremony over at the Booker T. Washington Center.

This was the fifth annual My Brother’s Keeper Scholarship ceremony which honored African American high school graduates for their academic achievement.

The graduates received plaques to commemorate their hard work and money to help them pay for college.

All nine recipients have enrolled for college in the fall.

“We want to send a strong message to people who are coming up that there are scholarship dollars out there. College is affordable and there are organizations out there who are working very hard to make sure that affordability is not an issue for people going to school,” said William Jeffress, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity member.

The awards were presented by various local African American leaders including Gary Horton.