The Brig Niagara leads the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Insurance and Flagship Niagara League have teamed up to call “Ahoy” to local students interested in setting sail.

Erie Insurance is planning to sponsor 30 Erie County students for their participation in the Flagship Niagara League live-aboard sail training program. That would be on onboard the U.S. Brig Niagara tall ship during the 2023 sailing season.

The program typically costs $2,000 but Erie Insurance will cover the tuition for successful applicants.

“Erie Insurance is giving Erie students the opportunity of a lifetime,” said William Sabatini, executive director and fleet captain of Flagship Niagara. “This is an experience that they will carry with them through the rest of their lives.”

Students in the program live with the crew onboard the Niagara and learn about teamwork, shared goals, and keeping to a schedule. Dates of the program are June 7 to 20, or June 28 to July 11. During those dates, the vessel will sail throughout the Great Lakes and be featured in festivals.

Eligible students are enrolled in a high school within the City of Erie or Erie County or will graduate in 2023. Applications can be submitted online and should be accompanied by a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is May 1.