Conversation continues over the next steps for Edison Elementary School.

Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito recommended building a new school. Instead of making improvements, Polito said the district should build a new $34 million school.

Several school board members support the idea, adding that reopening Edison Elementary would reduce some of the crowding at Diehl Elementary School.

One school member said he wants public input on the issue before the board makes a decision.

“This is an emergency decision, and a multi-million dollar question rightly should have a little bit of time to percolate. It’s a question of old vs. new and there’s a difference about $9 million in cost,” said John Harkins, Erie School Board Vice President.

Harkins added a decision will likely be made in the next several weeks.