On Wednesday, April 20, Erie School Board members discussed the safety plan for returning students back to Erie High School.

Erie High School parents spoke to the board saying that more needs to be done.

“I am concerned, I am very concerned for her safety and stuff like that,” said William Samec, Erie High School parent.

The district is working on the rest of the new security measures in the high school before returning students to the building.

“All the upgrades to the doors are happening right now. The temporary metal detectors are in place and they’re are working on the interior doors as well. We also are exploring, and spoke to the board tonight about detectors for the bathrooms that would detect smoking and violence,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

Even with security measures in place at Erie High School such as metal detectors, parents say they are concerned about returning their kids to the building.

“There’s too many kids in the school, they are understaffed. They are never going to be able to control this,” said Tyria Salter, Erie High School parent.

One Erie High senior said she’s worried that it may take a long time to go through the metal detectors.

“I feel like it’s not going to work because there are more than 1,000 kids in that school. How long do you think it’s going to take for Erie High students to get in the school,” said Andrea McCullum, Erie High School senior.

To see how long it might take for students to go through security, the district is bringing students back into the building one grade each day starting May 2 through May 5, 2022. They are starting with seniors

“The first day is only going to have the seniors, so that’ll allow us to work through some of the kinks. Hopefully, by the end of the week when all the students are back, we’ll have everything down and be able to get the kids through quickly.

The hope is to reopen Erie High School on May 2, 2022.