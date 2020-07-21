School board tables vote on reopening plan

The Erie School Board is putting a hold on announcing the plans for reopening.

The board members stressed the importance of safety, something that is not listed in the school’s 16-page “re-imagining plan.”

During a special board meeting, district administration presented a “reimagining plan” for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The plan gives parents and students four methods to learn.

First, a traditional in-school learning option; second, remote learning from home; third, a hybrid model, allowing for students to have both remote and in-school learning; lastly, the district’s cyber choice academy.

The plan also details about fall sports and transportation via school buses.

However, the option was quickly met with backlash from majority of the board.

One board member stressed there are too many options to pick from.

“We can’t afford to offer these many plans. Half the kids have already said we want a hybrid or we want to be at home,” said Sumner Nichols, EPSD Board Member.

The district administration is pushing to bring students back.

This as the Trump Administration says they want all public schools to reopen, and if they don’t, face funding cuts.

Other board members said the plan does not highlight logistics like the number of students per room, or if a student is infected, what would the quarantine protocol look like?

“We wanted to offer the very best option we could, but I think we have to go back to the drawling table and say what is really realistic that we in the Erie School District can offer,” said Darlene Feeney, EPSD Board Member.

The board ultimately tabled the plan until Monday, July 27.

Erie’s Public Schools released the following statement, saying in part:

“We will take those concerns and the feedback we received into consideration as we re-evaluate and move forward.”

Tomorrow the district planned to unveil the plan to the public, however, that event has now been canceled.