There were some tense moments this morning after rescue crews were called to an accident involving a school bus.

Crews were called to Route 99 and Kevin Drive just after 7:30 a.m. for a reported accident.

Police are still looking into what led to the accident, but it appears one vehicle may have hit another, pushing that truck into the side of the bus.

There were reportedly no students on the bus at the time, but the bus driver was reportedly treated for a head injury.