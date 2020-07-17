School Bus Safety Plan in Place For General McLane School District

The Fall students will be heading back to school, but how are schools keeping kids safe on school buses?

General McLane School District has a plan put in place.

They have been looking at this issue since June and knew this was going to be a big hurdle to overcome when school does start.

One part of the plan includes asking parents to put masks on their children in order to travel safely.

“As far as transportation, we are hoping in the yellow phase, we will have one child per seat every seat, in the green phase two children per seat,” said General McLane School District Director of Communications and Administrative Services Sarah Grabski.

Grabski also said the school district feared there might be a school bus driver shortage, but all the drivers on staff wanted to come back this school year.