School district leaders discuss first 30 days in JET 24 special report

As local school districts finish their first month of the year, district leaders talk about what has worked and what’s next.

During JET 24 Action News Special Report- “Back To School, The First 30 Days.”

The top story is an example of districts, families and students forced to balance safety with effective education.

The president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association joined JET 24 Action News from Harrisburg.

“Most of the districts are doing such a good job of making the appropriate precautions. So far, fingers crossed, we’re still eraly in the game but we do think things are going fairly well.” said Rich Askey.

Also, Erie School District superintendent Brian Polito said the ventilation problems that have kept almost all students learning online, should be fixed by November 4th.