School districts continue to struggle with food supply issues for student lunches

School districts across the region are continuing to struggle with food supply issues that are causing shortages and changes in some school menus.

Food service workers said that it is stressful because what shows up at the schools changes from day to day and week to week.

What does not change is the staff’s commitment to making sure that the students have something good to eat everyday.

“We can’t always provide what’s on the menu because our manufacturers are having trouble manufacturing the food, and our vendors are having trouble with staffing, truck drivers, COVID. The COVID situation with truck drivers it’s just a snowball effect,” said Robin Hedlund, North East School District.

Hedlund told us that students understand what is happening and they know that what’s on the school menu may not be on their trays later.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists