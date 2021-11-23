School districts in the Erie region facing staffing shortages

School systems are facing staffing shortages here in the region. This has led to at least one district to advertise on television for substitute teachers.

We reached out to school representatives about the ongoing issue.

As the pandemic began, Erie Public School officials started to notice a decrease in staffing.

The led the Erie School District to start advertising for substitute teachers.

“I think multiple factors led to the situation that we’re currently in. One is COVID. I think people reevaluated careers that they are in and decided to leave the career altogether,” said Natalie Fatica, Director of Human Resources for Erie Public Schools.

Fatica said that the district is continually receiving resignation letters. She said that the Erie School District is not alone.

“I continue to get resignations for various reasons. Like I said they switch careers or find another teaching position. Every district is now looking for teachers so teachers here maybe leave for somewhere closer to home,” said Fatica.

Millcreek Township School District is facing a similar issue. The district has started a recruitment campaign to hire substitutes to fill vacant teaching positions.

“One of the things that we are proud of this year is the fact that we were able to bring our students back to be in school five days in person full time, and for that to be effective for us to be able to really attain the mission that we set for ourselves this year we need to have a highly qualified adult in front of every single student in every classroom, and that is not happening largely due to the changes we’re having from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Millcreek Township School District Superintendent.

Along with the pay increase, Millcreek Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts said that the district is looking to hire full time positions.

“That’s one consideration. We are currently working with our teacher’s union the MEA to see what are the strongest possibilities for us to be able to do that,” said Dr. Roberts.

Both school districts are looking to fill the positions in a timely manner.

