School districts weigh in on COVID-19 safety

An effort to keep students safe in the classroom and during athletic competition is underway. Both Erie and Millcreek school districts are taking initiatives to implement safety measures for student athletes.

School officials are doing what they can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through a multimedia campaign called ‘Stronger Together’.

It’s an effort between students, families, and community members.

“It’s aimed at further education and enlightenment to the community around COVID-19 safety and to continue to promote collaboration of all individuals,” says Millcreek School District Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts.

That initiative is ‘Stronger Together’ in collaboration with Allegheny Health Network, which expects to bridge the community with resources for COVID-19.

“We are looking at tangibles such as yard signs with messages about why it’s important to follow the three w’s. Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance,” says Dr. Roberts.

Across the county, the Erie School District is giving the green light for winter sports to start.

The school district says in a statement: “Our coaches are complying with guidelines outlined in our health and safety plan, guidelines developed with the state and local health agencies. We are very pleased with how the entire athletic staff and our students are responding during these trying times.”

Erie county Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reminds student athletes of the importance of doing their part.

“The guidance says that everyone must wear a mask, unless you have a physical reason why you can not. If you are doing heavy duty sports, you probably don’t have that physical condition,” says Dahlkemper.

This comes as the county is discouraging sporting events during the pandemic.

The PIAA is allowing for winter sports to begin on time with regular season games starting this Friday.