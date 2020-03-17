School lunch distribution begins

Despite schools being canceled, students within the Erie School District will now be able to pick up their lunches.

Beginning today, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. students can pick up lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day.

This will carry on through the rest of the school shutdown. Families are being told that they can go to whatever school is closest to them, regardless of where their student attends.

Students are asked to have their student I.D. number ready during pick up.

“We really want to just spread crowds out. We want to, of course, practice social distancing and limit the gathering of those large crowds following recent CDC guidance. Really, we are just trying to spread the opportunities out for people to receive the meal distributions,” said Erica Erwin, Coordinator of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Erie School District.