School officially back in session in Millcreek

Millcreek Township Schools are all opening up today for the first day of classes.

The yellow buses were out bright and early this morning as the 2019-2020 academic school year began for the Millcreek Township School District.

All ten Millcreek Schools unlocked their doors for students this morning. The school district is home to five elementary schools, three middle schools, and two high schools.

Action News stopped by the James S. Wilson Middle School where parents were dropping their kids off.

Samiar Nefzi talked with one mother who just happens to also be a principal. Her advice to kids is to be the nice kid in class and listen to your teachers.

Karin Ryan added she’s excited for her son and daughter to head back to school.

“I feels good. I’m a principle, so I have a week until my kids come back to my school. It feels good to have them back in school,” said Karin Ryan, Mother.

Erie School District starts next Tuesday.