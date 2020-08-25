School year begins for some districts across NWPA

Some students are getting back into the swing of things now that the school year is underway.

A number of school districts began classes this morning, a school year with a lot of changes when it comes to staying safe.

Districts like Union City, North East and General McLane are all kicking off the school year.

Staff members have worked for weeks on finding the right mix of in school classes and at-home learning which minimizes the risk of spreading COVID-19 by reducing the number of students in a building at one time.

Desks have been spread out and schedules staggered to help keep everyone far enough apart.

Other districts, like Erie and Millcreek won’t start until September.