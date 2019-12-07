Schoolhouse Craft Festival takes over McDowell Intermediate High School

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, Asbury Woods has you covered.

The 30th annual Schoolhouse Craft Festival took place this afternoon at McDowell Intermediate High School. More than 150 local and regional vendors displayed their hand crafted items including jewelry, photography and holiday decor. The event aims to help community members to shop and support local vendors within the area.

“We have such a smaller time between thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so this craft festival is a great way to support local artists, your neighbors, and also to support Asbury woods, it’s a nice full circle event for everybody. ” said Carissa Snarski, the marketing director at Asbury Woods.

All proceeds from admission sales will benefit Asubry Woods.