Schools around the region celebrating Read Across America

Photo: Elk Valley Elementary School

The Read Across America program is being celebrated in schools across the region this week.

In Girard, that means something the students can take home with them.

The teachers and staff members make it a point to talk up the positive impact that reading can have as it spurs young imaginations.

Visitors to the school read in classrooms to further that point, but elementary school students will also get another incentive to read both in and out of school—a free book to take home.

The free books were made possible through contributions from the United Way and the First Books program.