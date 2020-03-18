Schools distribute food to students

For some kids, their only balance meals come from school programs.

Districts around the area are making sure they can accommodate those needs.

Some school administrators have stepped out of the office and into the kitchen today in order to help give students a meal.

In Harborcreek, workers are joining together to set up a drive thru pick up for the families.

Cars began lining up for meals at 7:30 this morning until 9 a.m.

The district provided both breakfast and lunch for students to last over the next five days.

Within the lunches there are five drinks, in addition to milks, along with the snacks and meals.

Harborcreek began preparing the meals yesterday and will do the same thing for district families next week as they remain shut down due to COVID-19.

“We are working with our cafeteria staff, our administration, our teachers are here supporting our community, our families who are in need right now. So that’s what we are doing we are out here doing all we can for all of our families here in Harborcreek,” said Kelly Hess, Superintendent of Harborcreek School District.