Shortly after 10 this morning, Pennsylvania State Police notified the North East School District of a person of interest that may be in the Borough of North East, this according to the School District’s Facebook page.

According to Dr. Hartzell, the Superintendent of Schools, all schools in the district were placed on lockdown. All of the students and staff were safe.

Shortly after 11, State Police alerted the school district to an all clear and the school day will continue as normal.