Schuylkill County man among those who died at the capitol Wednesday

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Records from D.C. law enforcement indicate that 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Schuylkill County was among the fatalities at the capitol on Wednesday. His cause of death is currently unknown.
Eyewitness News will bring you more on this story as information becomes available.
