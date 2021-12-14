SCI Albion holds job fair to fill vacant positions

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will be holding job fairs the week of December 13th.

On December 14th, SCI Albion had their job fair at their facility as they look to fill vacant positions.

Qualified candidates have the opportunity to apply for jobs consisting of dietary food service, instructors, clerk typists, and correctional officers.

The job fair was prompted to make up for the recruitment issues the prison is facing.

“The struggle of recruiting is very difficult for all industry right now. So we have multiple positions that are vacant and we need people to fill them. We need good people to fill them and we’ve got multiple careers available,” said Theresa Croll, Regional HR Director of Commonwealth.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Candidates are able to show up with no registration required.

Information needed for the position being applied for will be available later in the interview process.