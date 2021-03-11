SCI Albion officials speak out following COVID-19 outbreak at institution

SCI Albion responding to a COVID-19 outbreak within the institution, which currently has 242 active positive inmates.

More than 990 inmates tested positive during a mass testing clinic over the weekend. Eight employees also tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for SCI Albion tells JET 24 Action News that all COVID-19 positive cases are being isolated and assessed by medical to determine appropriate care.

It is still unclear when correctional officers will receive their vaccine in Phase 1B

