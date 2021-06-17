SCI Albion one of three correctional institutions set to resume in-person visitation

SCI Albion is one of three state correctional institutions that have finalized plans to resume in-person visitation.
SCI Albion’s start date is slated for June 28th.
Below are the start dates for SCI Forest and SCI Phoenix.
|Facility
|Start Date
|SCI Forest
|June 25, 2021
|SCI Albion
|June 28, 2021
|SCI Phoenix
|June 28, 2021
Visitors are reminded that visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Those who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned in order to comply with reduced visiting room capacity limits.
Each visit will be at least one hour in duration. No-cost video visits also remains an option for visitors to connect with incarcerated loved ones.
Visitors are required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening. All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are issued a disposable face mask, which must be worn for the duration of their visit. The visiting rooms have been configured in a way that allows for social distancing between each visiting group.
For more information on scheduling an in-person or video visit as well as the reopening of DOC facilities, you can click here for the details. The visitors may begin scheduling in-person via the visiting system seven days before the start date.
The visits were suspended on March 13, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.