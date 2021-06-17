SCI Albion one of three correctional institutions set to resume in-person visitation

SCI Albion is one of three state correctional institutions that have finalized plans to resume in-person visitation.

SCI Albion’s start date is slated for June 28th.

Below are the start dates for SCI Forest and SCI Phoenix.

Facility Start Date SCI Forest June 25, 2021 SCI Albion June 28, 2021 SCI Phoenix June 28, 2021

Visitors are reminded that visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Those who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned in order to comply with reduced visiting room capacity limits.

Each visit will be at least one hour in duration. No-cost video visits also remains an option for visitors to connect with incarcerated loved ones.

Visitors are required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening. All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are issued a disposable face mask, which must be worn for the duration of their visit. The visiting rooms have been configured in a way that allows for social distancing between each visiting group.

For more information on scheduling an in-person or video visit as well as the reopening of DOC facilities, you can click here for the details. The visitors may begin scheduling in-person via the visiting system seven days before the start date.

The visits were suspended on March 13, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.