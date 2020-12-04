SCI Mercer reports first death of inmate with COVID-19

The Department of Corrections and SCI Mercer officials have reported the first death of an imate with COVID-19, according to a news release on Friday.

The 75-year old inmate had been at SCI Mercer since Aug. 30, 2016. The inmate was serving a sentence of 25 to 50 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to the Department of Corrections.

SCI Mercer currently reports 17 active inmate cases and 25 active cases.

“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”

According to the DOC, inmates who have tested positive are in isolation either in the prison’s infirmary or in local hospitals. Employees who have tested positive must isolate at home and cannot return to work until a doctor’s note clears them to return.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”