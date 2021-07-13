Scott Enterprises continues to expand on Erie’s Bayfront with new addition of Oliver’s Beer Garden

Scott Enterprises continues to expand its footprint on Erie’s Bayfront. Here is more on the latest addition.

There is going to be an outdoor venue called Oliver’s Beer Garden, and many people are saying that this is going to add more attraction to Erie.

It’s an outdoor look of Scott Enterprises latest addition to Erie’s Bayfront, Oliver’s Beer Garden.

The one million dollar project can hold up to 250 people and it’s particularly covered by a roof.

With this outdoor venue, you can expect to see a stationed food truck and a full bar featuring local breweries, including Voodoo Brewery.

“We wanted to add something to the market that was unique, outside that people can come down and enjoy the fire pits, great beer, and a full bar,” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice President of Scott Enterprises.

Customers can expect live entertainment every Friday and Saturday with not only just a drink in your hands, but food in your stomach. There are even plans for casual dining.

Scott said that there will be opportunities for the community to hold special events.

“We’re able to hold private events whether it will be a wedding, family event, nonprofit fundraiser,” said Scott.

Scott Enterprises said that this outdoor venue is all about bringing more activities to Erie’s Bayfront.

“This becomes a hub then for tourists and local people alike to come down here and enjoy the wonderful Bayfront which has been in the best. It had limited things to attract and now its got a lot of good things to attract,” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises.

Scott Enterprises plans to open the venue in the next couple of weeks.

Tomorrow there will be a job fair at the Hampton Inn all day to hire 30 people for the outdoor venue.

The job fair will include open interviews on Wednesday July 14th at the Hampton Inn & Sweets on Erie Bayfront.

Interested candidates can attend an afternoon session from noon to 2 p.m. or an evening session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

