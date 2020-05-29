Scott Enterprises distributes over 16,000 free meals for local families

With so many local families in need during the pandemic, free meals are very popular.

Scott Enterprises reports that they far surpassed their May goal of distributing 10,000 meals to the local community.

In the end, the hospitality company distributed more than 16,000 meals over a four-week period. Cars lined up and zig-zagged through the parking twice a week at the Ambassador Conference Center.

Scott Enterprises president Nick Scott Sr. says that it’s very gratifying to help those who need it the most.

“They really appreciated it. They would give us letters and notes and candy and come through with their dogs and we gave them Milk-Bones or things like that. I felt gratified that we could do something for those in the community that really needed it. It really touched me.” Scott said.

You can watch an extended interview with Nick Scott Sr. in this digital exclusive by clicking here