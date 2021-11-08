Scott Enterprises receives loan to finance construction and renovations

One Bayfront business received a $200,000 loan to finance construction and renovations.

State Representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski announced that Scott’s Bayfront Hotel will receive a low interest loan to finance Oliver’s Beer Garden.

The $200,000 loan is funding a project to draw in more visitors and attract more investment in this region.

The vice president of Scott Enterprises said that this funding will create more jobs and stimulate the economy.

“It creates jobs. It creates an economic environment that people want to work, live, plan in that area and so the beer garden has been very successful. People love it. We’ve got fire pits, we’ve got a cover, and we’ve got a stage for live music so people really enjoyed it all summer,” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice President of Scott Enterprises.

Scott’s Bayfront will retain 55 permanent full time jobs as a result of the project.

