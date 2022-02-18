Scott Mitchell steps down as CEO of Erie Zoo, becomes Development Director

The man who has been the face of the Erie Zoo for decades is changing jobs, but he insists the message of promoting the Erie asset remains the same.

Zoo Guy Scott Mitchell is stepping away from the job of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to become the Erie Zoo’s Development Director.

The move was prompted when the zoo lost its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Mitchell says his focus now is gathering the resources needed to get the accreditation back in September.

“I do enjoy meeting with people to share my passion with the zoo. I’ve been here a long time and it’s easy to get excited about the things we are doing and that’s still kind of fun,” said Scott Mitchell, New Development Director at the Erie Zoo.

Mitchell says more changes may be coming to the Erie Zoo’s command structure, including who will replace him as CEO.