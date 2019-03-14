Scott Motter pleads guilty to drug delivery resulting in death; awaits sentencing

A Linesville man pleads guilty to several charges resulting from the fatal overdose of his roommate.

49-year-old Scott Motter was charged with drug delivery resulting in the death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Curlowci. Motter admitted to supplying the drugs that killed Curlowsci back in February of 2018.

Motter will face up to five years in prison on involuntary manslaughter and up to 15 years on possession of a controlled substance.

Motter remains in the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond and is awaiting sentencing.