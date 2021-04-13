Scott Park in Millcreek to see some new improvements soon

Scott Park in Millcreek will soon see some new improvements.

The township supervisors approved $120,000 for new pedestrian walkways, bleachers, and park benches along with more spectator areas for the baseball field.

Some of the money is from a state grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The two main goals for the township are to improve recreational access to enhance community assets near Presque Isle.

The improvements for Scott Park will accomplish both goals.