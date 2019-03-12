Scrabble Tournament raises money for a good cause

It’s a double word score that put the fun in fundraising.

Monday night at the Bayfront Convention Center, teams of competitors lined up their tiles for a Scrabble tournament. The event held was a fundraising effort for SafeNet. Multiple teams taking part in the night’s festivities, including food vendors, auction tables and, of course, Scrabble.

“If you look around this room and see all the people that are coming here to raise money for SafeNet, and the programs they offer women and children, it’s well worth every penny,” said contestant Mollie Mumau.

Our own Jill McCormick took care of the emcee duties for the event which had to be rescheduled due to bad weather.