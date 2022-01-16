Scuba diving lessons held at the Hagerty Family Events Center

On January 16th people got the opportunity to submerge themselves into the world of scuba diving.

This session was a beginners scuba diving lesson at the Hagerty Family Events Center.

The course covered how to breathe underwater with the scuba gear, as well as how to swim with the gear on.

According to the diving instructor of Divers World, the lesson is for people to get familiar with the gear and try breathing under the water for the first time.

“I think it’s definitely gaining popularity in Erie. We have the great lakes and all the wrecks in there that people are interested in seeing. It’s definitely gaining momentum in Erie,” said Nicole Tupek, Instructor of Divers World.

Classes are $25 per person.

If you are interested in lessons and need additional information, click here.