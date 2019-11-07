Sean Spicer talks about being in the quarter finals of Dancing with The Stars & politics

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, a veteran Political Strategist and Communicator, has been a top figure in National Republican Party politics since February 2011.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was the speaker at Wednesday night’s Global Summit XI.

Although he’s not a professional dancer, Spicer has made it into the quarter finals of Dancing with the Stars.

“Part of it is showing people out there that someone who has no background in this, has no experience, and isn’t naturally gifted in this, is willing to work hard and try get better every week,” said Sean Spicer, Former White House Press Secretary.

At one point, Spicer became so prominent in pop culture that he was regularly impersonated by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live.

“I thought it was funny, in some cases well deserved, and other times it went over the top,” said Spicer.

When it comes to impeachment proceedings, Spicer does not think Trump will get impeached.

“The House will do something, but will he be removed? Absolutely not. There’s no interest in the Senate at all,” said Spicer.

Gannon University student Madeline Bruce was excited to hear Spicer speak.

“Looking forward to seeing how that can relate to government and the White House, and how Sean talks about the upcoming election,” said Madeline Bruce, student, Gannon University.

Ben Speggen was the moderator at the event.

“To hear from someone who had first hand account in the Trump campaign and the Trump White House, we think it’s important to the American dialogue right now,” said Ben Speggen, moderator, Global Summit XI.

People that attended Wednesday’s event received free copies of Spicers book, “The Briefing.”

Thursday, November 7th, conservative commentator George Will is going to be the featured speaker at the next Global Summit XI event that will take place at Gannon University.