Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be in Erie tonight.

Spicer will be the featured speaker for tonight’s Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit XI.

Spicer, who was President Trump’s communication director in 2017, will talk about politics, the press, and the president.

Tonight’s event will be held at the Yehl Ballroom at the Waldron Campus Center at Gannon University.

The event gets underway at 7:30 p.m.