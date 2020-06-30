Search and rescue of woman at Wintergreen Gorge complete

After hours of searching and then working, a woman is rescued from Wintergreen Gorge in Harborcreek. This coming after multiple emergency crews from the county retrieved the woman in extreme heat.

Search and rescue crews face a huge challenge of finding the woman after searching for hours walking and riding emergency ATVs through a steep terrain.

After more than three hours in the summer heat, search and rescue crews retrieved a woman in her twenties that fell in the Wintergreen Gorge.

“Well throughout the gorge there’s multiple hillsides, cliffs, and sheer drop offs, so once you find that patient you kind of have to weasel your way down in the gorge through different trails, ” says Brookside Fire Chief Mike Harrington.

Crews began their search near Norcross Road at 4:45 in the afternoon before moving to Penn State Behrend near the engineering building. The woman was more than 3 miles tucked away in the gorge when she slipped on a rock.

Charles Ramsey, Fire Chief at Harborcreek Fire Department tells us it was a challenge to find the woman.

“When I got to her, we already had other crews to her and evaluating her. She was actually okay, minor injury, just was not able to walk out of the woods which is why we were in there, ” says Ramsey.

After retrieving the woman around 8 P.M., crews navigated through the tough terrain back to Penn State Behrend’s campus.

The Brookside Fire Chief tells us if you’re planning on hiking during the summer months, its important to be aware of your surroundings.

“Make sure that you have proper shoes, don’t wear sandals, try to stay off the algae on the shale its very slippery, ” says Chief Harrington.

East County EMS, North East EMS, and Penn State Behrend police were also on scene.

Thankfully, the woman suffered from minor injuries to her knee and is in stable condition.