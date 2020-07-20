Search continues for man missing in Chautauqua Lake

The search is continuing this afternoon for a man who fell off of his boat and into Chautauqua Lake.

Search crews from the Chautauqua County Sherrif’s Department along with Pennsylvania State Police and members of the volunteer fire department resumed the search this morning.

The search was called off Sunday afternoon because of the storms moving through the area. The search resumed this morning however.

A woman and three children were aboard the boat and are all safe.

The boat was in the water off Longview Road in North Harmony on the western shore of the lake when the man fell overboard.