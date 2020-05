The search will continue this morning for a man who went missing in Meadville this past weekend.

According to Park Rangers, 38-year-old Jeffery Hamby fell into the Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park after going hiking with friends.

Hamby reportedly fell into the water at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Search and Rescue Crews spent both Saturday and Sunday searching for Hamby.

The search was called off late Sunday evening, but continued at 8 a.m. Monday morning.