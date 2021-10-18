Search continues for person reportedly hit by train in Springfield Township

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Crews in Erie County spent the evening searching for a victim following reports of a person being struck by a train.

This happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in Springfield Township near Holiday and Old Lake Roads. Crews say the train conductor saw someone get hit on the tracks.

Crews spent several hours searching up and down the tracks, they even brought in a drone to search the landscape.

They were finally called off around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after not finding anything. State Police in Girard plan to review the train’s footage.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News